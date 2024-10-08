Menu Explore
Motilal Oswal Foundation partners with IIM-Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 08:52 AM IST

The initiative is supported by a ₹28 crore donation from MOF and will significantly boost IIM Mumbai’s academic infrastructure

Mumbai: The Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF) partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) to establish the Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre (MOKC), cutting-edge research and learning facility aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration.

The initiative is supported by a 28 crore donation from MOF and will significantly boost IIM Mumbai’s academic infrastructure while advancing MOF’s mission to bridge the gap between education and skill development in India. MOF had also pledged 130 crore to IIT-Bombay to help the educational institute upgrade its academic and research infrastructure. The MOKC, located on the IIM Mumbai campus, will focus on key areas such as capital markets, business strategy, and financial research. The facility will play a crucial role in aligning academic learning with industry needs, fostering innovation, and advancing research in capital markets. MOF will dedicate 33,400 square feet to drive capital market research, while IIM Mumbai will utilize the remaining space for modern classrooms and research labs.

Motilal Oswal, Trustee of MOF, sees the project as an investment in India’s youth and its potential to introduce capital markets knowledge into mainstream education. IIM Mumbai’s Director, Prof Manoj K Tiwari, said that the collaboration’s impact on enhancing academic and research excellence will help position the institute as a leader in industry-relevant education.

