Motorist assaults cop in Malad

ByMegha Sood
Dec 26, 2024 06:50 AM IST

MUMBAI: A motorist, Arun Harijan, assaulted traffic cop Manik Sawant during a jam in Malad, leading to an attempt to murder charge. Sawant is recovering.

MUMBAI: A motorist, who was causing traffic congestion at Malad assaulted a traffic police constable on Tuesday. The motorist was booked by the Malad police.

The 52-year-old police assistant sub-inspector Manik Sawant was on duty patrolling at New Link Road in Malad at 12.30pm when he noticed the motorist, Arun Harijan causing traffic jam on Christmas eve. Sawant said that he saw traffic congestion near the Old Sonal Industries entrance. He got down to resolve the traffic, and asked Harijan to leave. According to the FIR, Harijan picked up a wooden stick and struck Sawant on his head, just above his ear. The blow caused Sawant to fall unconscious on the floor. Two other officers who were patrolling with him noticed this and rushed to his rescue.

Sawant was admitted for treatment at the Tunga hospital. “He regained consciousness after the treatment,” the official said.

Based on Sawant’s complaint, a case was registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

