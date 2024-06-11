MP Gaikwad visits demolished Jai Bhim Nagar slum in Powai

Mumbai: Days after the BMC demolished a slum in Jai Bhim Nagar, Powai, rendering 650 families homeless who spent two rainy nights on the streets under makeshift tents covered with plastic sheets, the newly elected MP from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad, visited the site on Monday. 650 families homeless who spent two rainy nights on the streets under makeshift tents covered with plastic sheets.

“Seeing their situation literally broke my heart. Hundreds of families with their children have come out in the open today as it is a rainy day,” wrote Gaikwad on X. “They have no water system, no toilet facilities, no facilities whatsoever.”

Gaikwad said she would write to chief minister Eknath Shinde and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, asking them to inspect the demolitions and suspend guilty officials.

While she condemned the stone pelting that injured police and BMC officials, she pointed out the government resolution, which prevents any demolitions between the monsoon months of June and September.

Gaikwad further asked questions on the land: who the owner is, what the reservation is, which developer has its eye on it, and why these local investigations were not carried out before the eviction.

Further, she demanded accommodation for the families and eligible families resettled, who are currently out on the streets or partially taking shelter in the neighbouring Powai Plaza, as many claim they have been residents for 25 to 30 years.

S Ward officer Bhaskar Kasgikar, refuted the allegations, saying, “The GR makes an exception for demolitions which have a court order. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had permitted the BMC to clear the land.”

Kasgikar, further added that the land was privately owned but given for a temporary labour camp for the Hiranandani builder in 2007. As the builder did not clear the land then, several individuals approached the MSHRC to get it vacated, and previous attempts were also made to vacate.

“The reservation of the land is for government offices. The owner will have to build those,” he said, refusing any possibility of temporary accommodation or compensation from the BMC.