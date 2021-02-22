MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday afternoon. Delkar was an independent MP and was serving his seventh term as one. A preliminary probe indicates that he died by suicide, police said.

Delkar was found dead in a room in Hotel Sea Green, in the Marine Drive area of Mumbai. Police have also recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the room Delkar was staying in.

“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is on. Exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy is conducted,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Chaitanya Siriprolu.

Police sources said that he has named some people in the suicide note. However, the police have not shared details with the media, saying it is an ongoing investigation.

It is not yet clear as to why the lawmaker had come to Mumbai.

Delkar, 58, is survived by wife Kalaben Delkar and two children Abhinav and Divita. He represented the Dadra-Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency. He had contested from Bharatiya Navshakti Party, which he had founded, and got elected. He was first elected in 1989.