‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people to follow Covid-19 norms

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on February 18, said on Monday another lockdown will be dangerous for the state and appealed to the people to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Tope, in a letter written in Marathi, asked people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent the imposition of another lockdown in the state. "Our state is known for its understanding, sensitive and cooperative people. We have seen how people have cooperated with patience during the lockdown. However, another lockdown will be unaffordable. Avoiding a lockdown is now in your hands. Therefore, it is my appeal to strictly follow masking, sanitisation and safe physical distancing to avoid lockdown," Tope said in the letter written from a hospital.

Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund under the supervision of Dr Rahul Pandit, who is also a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Though I am doing fine, I’ll follow the advice of the doctors. With all your blessings, I will defeat Covid-19 and be at your services soon. Those who have come in contact with me in the past few days must take all the precautions and get tested if they develop any symptoms,” Tope had said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Maharashtra’s water resources minister Jayant Patil, food and drugs administration minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and minister of state for water resources Bachchu Kadu have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The health minister’s appeal came a day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening had also urged the citizens to follow the rules to prevent any restrictions. He said if necessary strictest restrictions will be imposed in the state. “The lacklustre approach by people has cost us dear. Nobody likes a lockdown but we will have to follow some restrictions,” Thackeray said during his virtual address.

Thackeray urged the citizens to be more responsible and said an 'I am responsible drive' should be implemented in the state for self-discipline.

Maharashtra, which is among the top contributors to the coronavirus caseload of the country, on Sunday had reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of the state over 2.1 million.