Parents of bride, groom booked in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 norms
Parents of a newly-wed couple have been booked by Mumbai Police after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a complaint against them after social distancing norms were violated by more than 350 people during their children's wedding ceremony, according to news agency ANI on Monday.
The first information report (FIR) was also registered against Chhedanagar Gymkhana for violating the safety protocol of the wedding ceremonies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The complaint was registered in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar police station under sections 188, 269 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), ANI reported. As per the complaint, the social distancing norms flouted on Sunday during the ceremony at Chhedanagar Gymkhana.
Also Read | Schools, colleges to remain shut in Nagpur till March 7 amid Covid-19 spike
This comes after the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged people to adhere to the norms strictly or the government will be forced to impose restrictions. The government will decide in eight to 15 days if new restrictions need to be imposed, he added while addressing the people. "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you,” he said.
Authorities will impose a lockdown in the Amravati district, which has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, as high as during the peak of the pandemic, from Monday. Mumbai also has been recording a high daily number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks. On Sunday, the metropolitan capital reported 921 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 319,000.
Also Read | Mumbai civic body cracks down on marriage halls, hotels; stringent norms likely
BMC has been urging the citizens to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety norms to contain the spread of the deadly virus as the chief minister comprehends that the state may be hit by the second wave of the coronavirus disease. The civic body had fined 16,154 people on Saturday for not wearing masks at public places in the city. BMC reported a collection of more than ₹32 lakh during the single-day drive. Gyms, theatres, clubs and restaurants reported the most number of fines, ANI said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi Police seek another 5-day custody of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19
- India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Karnataka before Puducherry: How Congress lost govts in 2 other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to clear 45 investments from China: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA 'shocked' on Patanjali’s claim on Coronil, seeks health minister's response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP takes a jab at Congress over Puducherry floor test
- AAP has not only stepped up its attack on Congress but also on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt doles out thousands of crores on expressways in budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao case: FIR against 8 Twitter handles for 'fake news'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents of bride, groom booked in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa DJ arrested for post on Maratha king Shivaji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, tells him to deposit Rs2 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Nagpur till March 7 amid Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi launches several oil and gas projects in poll-bound Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox