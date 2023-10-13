MPCB report: Koparkhairane and Vashi residents are breathing benzene and toluene chemicals

Navi Mumbai: The residents of Koparkhairane and Vashi who were concerned over the worsening air quality in their area due to pollution caused by 100-odd chemical factories in the vicinity learnt on Thursday that they are breathing toxic air consisting of benzene and toluene chemicals, according to air quality report by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), conducted on October 11. HT Image

Breathing benzene can affect the nervous system, which can lead to drowsiness, dizziness, headaches and confusion. While inhaling toluene is irritating to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. It can cause systemic toxicity by ingestion or inhalation.

MPCB’s air quality monitoring van has attributed the presence of benzene and toluene in the air to the continuous movement of heavy motor vehicles passing the APMC market and Thane Belapur road.

The report was filed following a night visit done by a team of officials from MPCB, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after the October 9 HT report highlighted the concerns of the residents who decided to go on a sit-down strike every Sunday after authorities failed to address their grievance.

Following the report, officials conducted a site visit during the night. “This is the first time that officials from all three administrations have come together to look into the issue. On October 11 from 12am to 2am officials along with 20-odd residents visited various parts of the affected nodes. Since chemical-laced smog had still not descended, we took the officials to the MIDC belt to personally experience the different types of chemical odours often sensed by residents,” said Sanket Doke, a resident.

The site visit of MIDC made the officials understand the concerns of the residents living in the area. “Both the nodes were indeed engulfed in thick smog during night time and the situation worsens when the toxic fumes from MIDC get blown to the residential area. NMMC is already operating the dust mitigation vehicle extensively in these areas and more vehicles are to be procured, “said an official from NMMC.

Even as dust and smog have been identified to be the primary cause of concern, MPCB in its report states that it has not found any chemical-based pollution. The other prominent reason for pollution has been attributed to the stench emanating from the common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

“During the visit, there was no smell of chemicals in the residential area. With regards to dust pollution, directives have been given to NMMC, MIDC and even Railways. This includes the use of fogger machines to address lack of visibility, immediate closure of open CETP tanks as well as maintenance of leaking pipes are to be undertaken by the concerned departments,” said Satish Padval, Regional Officer, MPCB.

The railway department has been instructed to construct 20-foot barricades to address noise pollution. For dust pollution, the pollution board has directed the installation of water sprinklers in the railway yard where stone crushing is undertaken. It also suggested concretisation of the entire yard premises and the use of vacuum machines to clear the dust.

