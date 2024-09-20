Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MU becomes the first Indian university to adopt ranking system

ByNiraj Pandit
Sep 20, 2024 08:02 AM IST

he framework will be used to comprehensively evaluate various departments, schools, institutions, centers, sub-campuses, and model colleges under the university

Mumbai: University of Mumbai (MU) has become the first Indian university to adopt the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF), which is aimed at fostering academic excellence and enhancing research capabilities.

HT Image
HT Image

The framework will be used to comprehensively evaluate various departments, schools, institutions, centers, sub-campuses, and model colleges under the university. Top-ranking departments will be awarded research and infrastructure grants ranging from 5 lakh to 25 lakh as well as a citation and a commemorative memento. Departments that fall short in rankings will receive support to implement necessary reforms and improvements through the ‘VC Initiative Mechanism’.

“Ranking departments based on global standards is a major step towards encouraging excellence in academics and research. It will motivate our departments to continuously upgrade and align with international quality standards,” said Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor, University of Mumbai.

The university’s management council on September 12 approved the decision to adopt the new framework, which is based on various national and international ranking frameworks like the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), QS Rankings, Times Higher Education and National Academic Accreditation Council (NAAC).

UDRF will assess the university’s departments across six key faculties – science; commerce, skills, online/distance education and management; humanities and social sciences; languages; and interdisciplinary studies. It will also be used to evaluate 20 specialised centres of studies administered by the university.

Departments which excel in the science category will be eligible for research grants worth 15 lakh, while other top-ranking departments will receive research grants worth 10 lakh and leading centres of studies will be entitled to grants worth 5 lakh.

The university will also provide additional funding to departments under the ‘research and professional activities’ category. Awards will also be given to individual faculty members in recognition of their achievements in research, including the ‘Best Research Funding and Innovation Award’ and the ‘Outstanding Research Publications Award’.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On