MU becomes the first Indian university to adopt ranking system

Mumbai: University of Mumbai (MU) has become the first Indian university to adopt the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF), which is aimed at fostering academic excellence and enhancing research capabilities. HT Image

The framework will be used to comprehensively evaluate various departments, schools, institutions, centers, sub-campuses, and model colleges under the university. Top-ranking departments will be awarded research and infrastructure grants ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh as well as a citation and a commemorative memento. Departments that fall short in rankings will receive support to implement necessary reforms and improvements through the ‘VC Initiative Mechanism’.

“Ranking departments based on global standards is a major step towards encouraging excellence in academics and research. It will motivate our departments to continuously upgrade and align with international quality standards,” said Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor, University of Mumbai.

The university’s management council on September 12 approved the decision to adopt the new framework, which is based on various national and international ranking frameworks like the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), QS Rankings, Times Higher Education and National Academic Accreditation Council (NAAC).

UDRF will assess the university’s departments across six key faculties – science; commerce, skills, online/distance education and management; humanities and social sciences; languages; and interdisciplinary studies. It will also be used to evaluate 20 specialised centres of studies administered by the university.

Departments which excel in the science category will be eligible for research grants worth ₹15 lakh, while other top-ranking departments will receive research grants worth ₹10 lakh and leading centres of studies will be entitled to grants worth ₹5 lakh.

The university will also provide additional funding to departments under the ‘research and professional activities’ category. Awards will also be given to individual faculty members in recognition of their achievements in research, including the ‘Best Research Funding and Innovation Award’ and the ‘Outstanding Research Publications Award’.