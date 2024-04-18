MU to crack down on fake marksheets selling for 10-12k

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai is taking legal action against individuals involved in circulating alleged fake marksheets. The issue came to light after a person approached an MU official to verify a marksheet he had bought after referring to a Facebook advertisement. HT Image

The advertisement claimed to offer MU marksheets for ₹10,000- ₹12,000, prompting the person from Pune to contact the advertiser. After paying an advance of ₹2,000, the individual received a purported marksheet on WhatsApp. However, after doubting that it was fake, he took it to an MU official to verify its authenticity.

MU has taken this matter seriously and plans to file a cyber complaint with the police against the advertiser.

“The university warns students to be cautious of such fraudulent schemes. Fake marksheets and degrees are often created using software like Photoshop. In this case, the forged marksheet bears the signature of a former examination director, indicating its illegitimacy. MU emphasises the importance of verifying the authenticity of academic documents and cautions against engaging with unauthorized degree providers,” an MU statement said.