Mukesh Ambani receives two more threatening emails from same sender

MUMBAI: The severity of threatening emails to Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani is getting intense by the day as the sender, who claims to be Shadab Khan, sent two more emails between October 31 and November 1 warning Ambani of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails which demanded ₹400 crore. FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks during a convocation at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, India, Sept. 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)

A senior police officer confirmed that two emails were received from the same email ID from a Belgium-based server and threat contents remain the same. The police efforts are on to trace the person, said the officer.

The Gamdevi police have already registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after the first email was received on October 27. They have been taking help from Maharashtra cyber and Mumbai cyber police stations to trace the sender, said a police officer.

The first email was received on October 27 and the sender claims his name, Shadab Khan demanded ₹20 crore from Ambani and threatened to kill him. Soon after, Devendra Munshiram, security in-charge at Antilia, filed a police complaint. On October 28, the next day, he sent another email to him demanding double the amount, as he did not get any response from the billionaire industrialist.

In the third email received on October 30, the sender said he was increasing the ransom to ₹400 crore because Ambani did not respond to his last two emails. The third email, sent to Ambani’s official ID, read, “No matter how good your security is, one sniper of ours can kill you. This time the amount is ₹400 crore and police can’t track and arrest me”.

It appears that the accused used an email service provider from Belgium and the Mumbai police had written to them to locate him through the internet protocol address. There is no headway in the case so far and our investigation is on, added the officer. Looking at the severity of the threat, the Mumbai police have increased the security at Ambani’s south Mumbai residence Antilia.

