Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumba local train services delayed on Central Line. Details here
mumbai news

Mumba local train services delayed on Central Line. Details here

The delay has happened due to failure of a freight train engine near the Khardi railway station. The services are disrupted between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations on the Central Railway line.
There is a delay of 10 minutes on the Central Line.(Representative Photo/HT)
There is a delay of 10 minutes on the Central Line.(Representative Photo/HT)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations on the Central Railway line in Mumbai are running with a delay on Wednesday. A freight train engine has reported failure near the Khardi railway station, which has caused disruption of services on the line.

The train rake was moved away from railway tracks with the help of another engine at 1.15pm but services are operating with a delay of up to 10 minutes.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai local train
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out