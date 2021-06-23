Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 2,800 IIT-B students, staff get shots in campus Covid vax drive
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: 2,800 IIT-B students, staff get shots in campus Covid vax drive

Around 2,800 students, faculty and staff members have been inoculated in the Covid-19 vaccine camp held at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B)
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Around 2,800 students, faculty and staff members have been inoculated in the Covid-19 vaccine camp held at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).

Following demand from the student community, IIT-B kicked off a three-day vaccination drive on Monday. “We are expecting another 1,400 people to be vaccinated on the third day,” said Tapanendu Kundu, dean, student affairs and chief organiser of the vaccination drive, which is being held in partnership with private hospitals.

“Beneficiaries of the vaccine drive have to pay the government charges of 780. For students, the same is adjusted from the hostel fees paid by them,” Kundu added. The student community had been demanding free vaccines for all students on campus. There are around 3,000 students on campus currently. Last week the institute had informed students that a workplace vaccination drive would be held and students would have to pay 1,000 plus taxes.

The institute had also sought help from its alumni network to fund the vaccination drive. While students are allowed to get their vaccine shots from any government centres outside the campus, they have to complete a 14-day quarantine upon their return to campus. This rule discouraged students from seeking vaccine appointments off-campus.

While the institute’s hospital on campus is registered as a government vaccination centre for Covid-19 vaccines, it had initially not been able to procure vaccine doses. Now, the hospital vaccinates only those above 45 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.