Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Panic grips Mumbai airport after woman claims of carrying bomb in luggage

Panic grips Mumbai airport after woman claims of carrying bomb in luggage

ANI |
Jun 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST

The incident took place when a woman passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

Panic broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a woman passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (File/ ANI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (File/ ANI)

The incident took place when a woman passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

The woman refused to pay and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag, although nothing suspicious was found in her bag upon examination.

After the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 and 505 (2) of IPC and she was arrested.

The woman was then produced in the court which later granted her bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai bomb chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport + 1 more
mumbai bomb chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out