MMR to see calmer weather, Raigad remains on high alert: IMD

Mumbai: While the conditions may finally grow calmer over the next three to four days in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, which are under ‘yellow’ alert on Friday, Raigad remains on ‘orange’ alert till July 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, however, said there are still chances of isolated heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane as well as Palghar and advised people to check local conditions before venturing out of their homes.

Mumbai’s base weather station in Santacruz received 99mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am on Thursday, while the coastal station in Colaba saw 85mm of rain. (Figures to be updated) Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri received 145.7mm, 134.03mm and 129.2mm of rain respectively in 24 hours ending at 8:30am Thursday.

On the other hand, Chouk and Matheran, two stations nearest to Irshalgad – the site of Thursday’s landslide – recorded ‘exceptionally heavy’ rain, at 625mm and 741mm, respectively, in less than 48 hours since midnight on July 19. In just 24 hours ending at 8:30am Thursday, Chouk and Matheran received 320mm and 398mm respectively. At least 11 other weather stations in Raigad recorded 200mm to 300mm of rain in the same period.

Districts like Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have also received heavy rain in the last two days, with Chandrapur receiving 235 mm rainfall in 48 hours.

“There has been a very broad low-pressure system over eastern India since the last few days, which is pulling monsoon winds over the Arabian Sea that carry a lot of moisture. The Western Ghats are like a big steep roller coaster. They block monsoon winds coming from the Arabian Sea and force the air to ascend, which accelerates the process of cloud formation and rain. This orographic effect is more pronounced in parts of Raigad district, hence, there has been less rainfall in coastal parts of Mumbai than in the interiors,” said Akshay Deoras, a research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science & Dept. of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK.

According to reports by the state disaster management, due to the incessant rains, Vashishti and Jagbudi rivers in Ratnagiri, along with Kundalika, Amba, Savitri and Patalganga rivers in Raigad have crossed the danger line. It added that the Panchganga River in Kolhapur is also nearing the flood line.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Gadchiroli and Nanded districts,” said state officials.

