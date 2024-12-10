Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai BEST bus crash: Death toll rises to 6; 43 others injured

PTI |
Dec 10, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai BEST bus crash: Death toll rises to 6; 43 others injured

Mumbai: The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai has gone up to six with three more persons succumbing to their injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai has gone up to six with three more persons succumbing to their injuries, officials said on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai has gone up to six with three more persons succumbing to their injuries, officials said on Tuesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

As many as 43 other persons were injured, as against initial reports of 22, in the incident which took place in Kurla area at around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

Sharing details with the media after more than five hours of the accident, BEST said "as per the initial information, the driver lost control of the bus".

Further commenting on the accident, in which several vehicles were dragged or damaged along the way, the transport body said the bus "speed accelerated" after the driver lost control over the wheels.

The bus driver, Sanjay More, has been detained, as per officials.

Three persons were brought dead from the crash site to nearby Bhabha Hospital, officials said on Monday night.

A civic official on Tuesday said the death toll has gone up to six.

The driver of the BEST bus lost control over the wheels on route A322 while plying from Kurla station to Sakinaka. As a result, the bus dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles, according to officials.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking's bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles, entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, they said.

The bus was a 12-metre long electric vehicle manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech and it had been taken by BEST on wet lease, an official earlier said.

The Mumbai police have shut the SG Barve Marg, connecting to Kurla station, for traffic movement.

As a result, BEST is operating buses on as many as 10 routes from other nearby locations instead of plying to Kurla station, an official from the transport body said.

Barve road is one of the busiest routes connecting to Kurla station.

Scores of passengers take buses to reach the Bandra-Kurla Complex and other locations from Kurla bus stand located on Barve road.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On