Mumbai: Boxing coach arrested for rape of minor student
Tilak Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old boxing coach who allegedly raped his minor student and threatened to spoil her sports career if she revealed it to anyone. The accused was produced before a magistrate court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody.
According to the police, the accused was working as a boxing coach in an athletic club in Tilak Nagar. He has a good relation with the survivor’s family and often visited her house.
The incident took place on March 7 when the accused and the minor went to another branch of the club in Mulund. The accused allegedly raped her in the club at Mulund and threatened her to not tell anyone saying that he would spoil her career in boxing, said senior inspector Sunil Kale, Tilak Nagar police station.
The minor narrate the ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which the parents approached the police.
A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 376 (3) (rape of a girl under 16-years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
