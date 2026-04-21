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Mumbai businessman loses 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

Mumbai businessman loses ₹3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 12:07 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A nine-member inter-state criminal gang allegedly duped a Mumbai-based businessman of around 3.25 crore in a cheating-cum-extortion case and also assaulted and threatened him, a police official said on Monday.

Mumbai businessman loses 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

According to the Vile Parle police station official, a case has been registered against all the nine accused, two of them women, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

They are residents of Mumbai, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, he said.

The complainant, who runs a private enterprise, in July 2025 came in contact with four of the accused who introduced themselves as brokers. The group convinced him to invest in a company named Arkship Group, promising lucrative returns, according to the official.

Falling prey to their claims, the businessman transferred 1 crore online. However, he later discovered the amount had been diverted to the account of an NGO named 'Manav Dharmayog'.

When the victim questioned the accused, he was called for a meeting at a hotel near the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle along with his company's general manager. At the hotel, the gang members allegedly assaulted the duo and threatened them at gunpoint, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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