Mumbai clashes latest flashpoint between Team Uddhav vs Eknath Shinde faction

Clashes broke out in the early hours on Sunday in Mumbai between the workers of Team Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction, which led to the arrest of five people. All five of them - who were from the Uddhav Thackeray faction - were later released on bail on Sunday afternoon. This is the latest flashpoint between the two slides after Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in June had led to the fall of his government and the split of the Shiv Sena.

The Dadar Police have registered a rioting case against supporters of the Udhav Thackeray faction. The clashes were reported in the Dadar area of Mumbai and around 30 people were booked in the matter. MLA Sada Sarvankar is among those who have been booked.

Another FIR has been filed under the charges of rioting and the Arms Act against members of Eknath Shinde faction's MLA Sada Saravankar and his supporters, based on the statement given by a police official.

The incident was reported at around 12.30 am in New Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. Santosh Talavane - a part of the Shine faction - was allegedly attacked by around 30 people, news agency PTI reported.

Visuals on Sunday afternoon showed supporters of Uddhav Thackeray gathered outside the Dadar Police Station.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, of Team Uddhav, demanded action against Shinde camp legislator Sada Sarvankar under the Arms Act for allegedly firing in public at the clash spot, according to the PTI report.

After the Ganesh Visarjan rituals on Saturday, he said, there was an argument between workers of the two groups, accusing Sarvankar of verbally abusing the rival group. "When our workers went to Dadar police station to lodge a complaint, it was not accepted," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction has rubbished the allegations, calling them “childish”. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok has said: “Police are verifying those involved in the scuffle and action is being taken against them.”

Team Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray faction are already sparring in the Supreme Court over the party symbol with the Election Commission also involved in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

