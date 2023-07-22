Girl, who was denied Class 10 documents, receives marksheet, leaving certificate

Mumbai: A Class 10 student, who did not receive her marksheet and leaving certificate due to non-payment of fees, got all the required documents on Thursday after around two years of passing the board examinations. Considering her financial condition, the school – Dr Datta Samant Secondary School (English medium) in Bhandup – has decided to waive her pending fees.

The girl, who had secured around 71% in the 2021 board examination, was not able to pursue her higher education or take a job as she could not produce her marksheet and leaving certificate.

“I am very happy as I received my marksheet and all other documents from the school. Now I can seek admission for Class 11 admission after two years. The process of Class 11 admission is going on, so it will help me to take admission to junior college,” the student told HT.

On July 17, HT reported that Dr Datta Samant Secondary School (English medium) had withheld the marksheet and leaving certificate of a student for not paying fees of ₹35,000. Following the report, the school management called the student and handed over all her documents required for future education.

According to the girl’s father, Dilip Kanojia, an auto driver, during the pandemic, it was difficult for them to run their day-to-day expenses and unable to pay the fees. With the help of social workers Swapnil Kargutkar and Nitin Dalvi, Kanojia filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission and the deputy director of education. Sharad Patil, school principal, said, “After a discussion with the parents and school management, we decided to waive her dues and provide her with all necessary documents.”

