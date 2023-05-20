CM issues show-cause notice to senior BMC official for incomplete desilting work

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde is keeping the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on their toes. On his second day of the nullah inspection tour to check the desilting work progress, the CM issued a show-cause notice to a senior BMC official after spotting incomplete desilting work at a flood-prone nullah in the Milan subway.

Mumbai, India - May 19, 2023: State of Maharashtra Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal inspecting the desilting works at Milan Subway in Mumbai, India, on Friday. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Shinde, who was about to leave the Milan subway site after the inspection, observed that the other side of the nullah was unclean.

Vibhas Achrekar, chief engineer (storm water drains department) was called in and was asked why the nullah on the other side was not clean. Subsequently, CM’s office informed that a show-cause notice was issued to him.

CM, on his second day’s visit, went on a series of inspections and visited the western suburbs on Friday evening. At a few places, he went inside the nullah to meet the on-ground staff and find out more about the ongoing work. He also said that on Monday, BMC will announce a special phone number and a portal will be set up for citizens to send in complaints regarding nullah cleaning. Shinde asked that citizens should write/call the BMC and send pictures of unclean nullahs starting June 1.

“Officials responsible for the desilting work will be pulled up and no flooding will be tolerated,” he said.

Shinde also said, “The tall claims of 100% cleaned nullahs failed in the past 10-15 years and citizens faced flooding across the city during monsoons. This time, I have asked them to not go by the percentage but desilt it till the hard surface of the nullah bed is reached.”

CM also said that no complaints of garbage will be tolerated. Citizens should complain to the civic body if they spot garbage in the city which the BMC will have to clear immediately.

