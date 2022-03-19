Mumbai Coastal road to be complete by November 2023: BMC

Mumbai The Mumbai Coastal Road project will be completed as per the decided deadline of November 2023 as the construction of the 10.58 km long coastal road is on track, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Once complete, it will add an 8.5 km long and 20-metre wide sea promenade to the city between Priyadarshini Park at Napean Sea Road, and the Worli side of the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Chandradhar Kandalkar, in-charge of the Coastal Road Project, said on Saturday, “Over 50% of the work on the project is complete at present, and construction work is on track.”

According to the civic officials, along with adding the longest sea-side footpath - ‘Sea Promenade’ - to the city, the coastal road will also add a butterfly garden and a biodiversity park to the city, along with an underground parking lot with a capacity of accommodating 1,864 vehicles.

Out of the reclaimed space of 111 hectares as a part of the project, 70 hectares or about 63.6% of the space will be used for developing recreation spaces and amenities for Mumbaiites. 26.5 hectares or 23.88% of the space will be used up for the construction of interchanges for the project, and 14.5 hectares or 13.6% of the space will be used for constructing the sea wall, to protect the area from sea waves.

Presently, Marine Drive is the longest sea promenade in Mumbai at a length of 3.5 km. The promenade created as part of the Coastal Road will be more than double this length, and a width of 20 metres or about 65 feet. Indigenous trees will be planted along the walkway as part of the landscaping, and seating areas will be created for tourists.

Among other amenities, cycle tracks, open theatres, parks and playgrounds, and public toilets will also be developed.

As part of the foundation, Monopile technology will be used, instead of multiple foundations for the construction of the bridge and the Coastal Road. This is the first time the technology is being used in the country, civic officials said. 176 single pillars are being constructed using monopile technology, where a single column runs from the bottom to the top.