Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccine centres being run by BMC to remain shut today

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain shut on Sunday, the civic body said in a tweet on Saturday. The vaccination centre details for Monday will be shared by the BMC on their Twitter handle on Sunday, the tweet added.

"Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle & the respective wards too," the civic body tweeted.

Even as the vaccination drive has slowed down across the state due to vaccine shortage, the shutting down of BMC centres for the day is on account of being Sunday.

The state has complained of inadequate vaccine supply from the Centre and vaccination centres in some parts, including Pune, were shut on Saturday due to shortage of doses. "Vaccination will not be done on May 22 at all vaccination centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol posted on Twitter in Marathi.

In an attempt to meet the high demand of vaccines, the state floated a global tender to import 50 million vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration, but it did not elicit a response from any vaccine manufacturer or supplier till May 20, which was the closing date of the tender.

“As we have not got any response, the state government has decided to extend its deadline to May 25,” health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 26,133 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally in state to 5,553,225. As many as 682 people died of the virus in 24 hours, pushing the total toll to 87,300. The case fatality rate in the state increased to 1.57%.