Environmentalist challenges NGT order on Versova Beach wall

Mumbai: A city-based environmentalist has challenged the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) May order approving the recently built ‘anti-erosion sea wall’ on Versova Beach which is allegedly in violation of the rules of coastal regulation zone (CRZ).

The environmentalist claimed that that the construction has subsumed 48,000 sq m of the beach area. The wall is allegedly in violation of statutory clearances by the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

“We do not think it appropriate to pass any adverse order impacting the project,” the NGT had noted on May 23, in response to a 2021 petition filed by environmentalist Zoru Bhatena.

A subsequent review petition filed by Bhatena this week, however, contends that there is an “error apparent” in the recorded proceedings of the NGT, and prays that its recent order be recalled.

A 1.2km long wall about eight metres from the original high-tide line has been built on Versova Beach, with tetrapods dumped on its seaward side. Earth has been backfilled into an eight-metre space between the original high-tide line and the new anti-erosion wall.

Environmentalists have demonstrated that it is now possible to drive cars along this part of the beach, which was earlier inaccessible to vehicles.

Bhatena pointed out that the public works department (PWD) was only allowed to go ahead with the ostensible purpose of their proposal, to reconstruct an existing 1.2-km anti-erosion bundh from Picnic Cottage to the Hindu crematorium before Versova Koliwada.

The PWD had submitted that this bundh was essential for protecting properties along the stretch “from further damage caused by the tidal action” and is based on a design by the Central Water and Power Research Station.

Now, however, the harbour division of the PWD is all set for a ‘makeover’ of Versova Beach in Andheri, for which it has received approval from the Mumbai suburban District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC).

The PWD issued a tender in December for building a jogging track, putting up benches and planting trees on the beach. The PWD officials have previously confirmed to HT that this will be done in the same eight-metre backfilled space which was earlier a sandy beach.

The MCZMA had categorically prohibited any promenade construction or reclamation of the CRZ-1 area and allowed for the bundh to be remodelled into a sea wall, a condition which environmentalists say has been clearly violated.

“A walkway has been developed in the guise of an anti-erosion wall, leading to a reduction in public space. Parts of the beach, which were accessible during high tide, are now submerged for large portions of the day.

What was clearly not permitted has been constructed through sleight of hand. The entire character of the beach has been altered without any consideration for coastal ecology or tidal patterns. We will challenge the NGT’s decision,” Bhatena said.