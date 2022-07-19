Mumbai filmmaker detained for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer

The Gujarat police detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said.

He was being brought to Ahmedabad for further action, the official said. "We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process," the city crime branch's Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered an FIR against Das under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.

