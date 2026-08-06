Mumbai, A company headed by former IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of a new passenger and tourism jetty at Radio Club near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai: Firm headed by ex-bureaucrat emerges as lowest bidder for passenger jetty at Radio club

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Modern Engineering & Projects Limited quoted ₹204.99 crore, 4.41 per cent below the estimated cost in the financial bids opened on July 14, according to an official statement.

The proposal will now be placed before the Maharashtra Maritime Board's board of directors for approval, following which the work order will be issued, it said. The contractor will have 24 months to complete the project from the date of the work order, it said.

The jetty project has received administrative approval of ₹229.28 crore from the Maharashtra government. It is being implemented under the Centre's Sagarmala programme with participation from both the Centre and the state government.

The facility aims to augment passenger and tourism infrastructure at the Gateway of India, one of Mumbai's busiest ferry terminals.

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{{^usCountry}} Five jetties at the Gateway of India now cater to ferry services to Elephanta Island, Mandwa, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and harbour cruises, handling around 30 to 35 lakh passengers and tourists annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five jetties at the Gateway of India now cater to ferry services to Elephanta Island, Mandwa, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and harbour cruises, handling around 30 to 35 lakh passengers and tourists annually. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the existing facilities have become inadequate, resulting in congestion and inconvenience to passengers, particularly senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities, the statement said.

The new project will reduce pressure on the existing jetties while providing safer and more convenient boarding and deboarding facilities. It will also improve the operational efficiency of water transport and offer world-class passenger amenities, said officials.

The proposed infrastructure includes an 80-metre-by-80-metre terminal platform, a modern terminal building, a 214-metre approach jetty, 10 berthing jetties, spacious waiting halls, security screening facilities, toilets, drinking water arrangements, fire safety systems, CCTV surveillance and landscaped green areas.

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The work was originally awarded to RKEC Projects Ltd on October 11, 2024, with a completion deadline of 30 months. However, the contractor failed to maintain the required pace of work, prompting the MMB to terminate the contract on April 21, 2026, and invite fresh bids for the remaining work, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.