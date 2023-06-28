Ruckus in Mumbai housing society as family brings goats ahead of Eid

After residents of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district raised objections on Tuesday over a family bringing two goats in their house ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, or Bakrid, the police registered a case on Wednesday against 11 people under different sections of IPC for bringing goats, that were meant for sacrifice on Bakrid inside the society, news agency ANI reported.

The incident, at Vinay Nagar Society at JP North on Mira Road, took place on Monday night. Following the incident, police reached the society when members came outside on Tuesday to protest. Police officers held discussions with the residents and tried to pacify them, a Station House Officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told news agency PTI.

As per a viral video of the society's CCTV, a man and a woman can be seen taking two goats from the lift inside their house. In another footage, residents are seen shouting outside the society, where the police had arrived.

One of the residents, speaking to the media, said, “We are just saying that all societies have decided to not allow goats inside the building. Despite that, they went against everyone, didn't seek permission from the police or the society and broke the bylaws to bring the goat inside the building. We request to take the goat away and defuse the matter right away.”

The residents said that no one was hurt in the ruckus outside the society on Tuesday night. However, they alleged that verbal slurs had been shouted at some women.

Another resident, speaking to the media said, “Mohsin is the only one who brought the goat. There are other Muslims living in this society, they understand it. They have been given a designated space for keeping goats. They still want to be stubborn and say ‘we will bring goats here, do whatever you want’, that is wrong. We just want everyone to adhere to the rules of the society.”

A police officer, speaking to the resident, said that their first priority was that communal harmony should be maintained. “No slaughtering is allowed here. As per Supreme Court, High Court rulings, it is banned. No slaughtering can take place in societies. However, there are no rules for if they can keep the goat in their house of not. So, we are trying to convince him to take the goat away because members of the society are demanding so.”

He further reassured that no slaughter will take place within the society or the mane will be arrested.

In one of the viral videos, a police officer is heard trying to disperse the crowd, which refused to move until a decision was taken. He said, “Go home. Don't worry, it will be fine, they have been taken to the police station right? Whatever is decided, you will get to know.”

A police officer told PTI, that since he has not place to keep it, the man brings a goat every year to his house before Bakrid and informs the police about it in advance.

The officer said, “The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence.”

