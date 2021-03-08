Mumbai: Lab operator arrested over false Covid -19 report
Shivaji Nagar police arrested a pathology lab owner on Friday for allegedly giving a forged negative report to a 71-year-old Covid-19 patient. The arrested accused identified as Abdul Khan, 31, is currently in police custody till March 9. During investigation, police found that Khan had collected swabs of people who had symptoms of Covid-19 and allegedly generated false reports without even conducting tests for monetary benefits, said senior inspector Kishor Gayke, Shivaji Nagar police station.
According to the police, Khan has taken a franchise of a pathology lab in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi which collects blood samples and swabs of people to test for Covid-19. He later sent samples to another lab for test. The incident came to light in October when a 71-year-old man, resident of Shivaji Nagar area, approached him in the first week of October last year for Covid-19 test, said Gayke.
Khan collected his swab and blood samples for test and sent those samples to a lab in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. However, Khan then generated false negative report and gave it to the senior citizen, added Gayke.
The victim suspected some foul play in the report as he had symptoms, so he got tested at another lab which came positive. He then approached Khan and the Turbhe lab, the letterhead of which was used for the report, and showed him the second report from the other lab which had come positive, added the officer.
During inquiry it was found that the senior citizen had tested positive according to Turbhe lab, but before they sent the report, Khan generated false report on the letterhead and gave it to the senior citizen, said Gayke. “We found that Khan has duped at least seven to eight people by giving false reports without even conducting tests and took the money. Further investigation is going on,” added Gayke.
