Mumbai likely to see isolated heavy showers from June 17 to 19: IMD

The city received 23.8mm rain in nine hours on Wednesday, as per data from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz, which represents the city and the suburbans. The weather station in Colaba received heavier showers, recording 98.6mm of rain in nine hours on Wednesday.

IMD has issued a yellow category weather alert for Mumbai from June 17 to 19, indicating the possibility of “heavy rain at isolated places”, after which lighter showers are expected to prevail on June 20. However, widespread light to moderate showers are expected to continue, with more than 75% of the city’s rain gauges expected to record precipitation in coming days.

As of 8.30am on Wednesday, the city had received a total of 726mm of rainfall in June alone. This is a 275% departure from the normal rainfall up to June 16, which is 193.7mm. The average rainfall for the entire month of June comes to 505mm.

The city recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. No major variation in temperature is expected until at least June 22, as per IMD’s seven day forecast for the city.

At present, there is no monsoon trough persisting in close proximity to the city, though there is an offshore trough hovering at sea level off the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala, while another stretches from the south Arabian Sea to South Konkan districts. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts received heavy rainfall early Wednesday, causing waterlogging in some areas.