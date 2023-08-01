These Mumbai AC local train services affected due to technical glitch. Details
Aug 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Mumbai local train updates: Due to a technical glitch, several AC local train services will run as non-AC regular services on Tuesday.
The air conditioning services in as many as 13 local trains of the Mumbai suburban railway network will remain affected on Tuesday due a technical glitch, the Western Railways informed. “Due to a technical problem, the following AC local services on August 1 will run as non-AC regular services,” the public transport body said in a tweet.
The details of those trains are as follows:
|Train Number
|Departing From
|Departure Time
|VR94018
|Virar
|8:33 hrs
|BO94023
|Churchgate
|10:24 hrs
|BO94030
|Borivali
|11:35 hrs
|BO94035
|Churchgate
|12:45 hrs
|BO94040
|Borivali
|13:55 hrs
|BO94047
|Churchgate
|15:05 hrs
|BO94050
|Borivali
|16:18 hrs
|BO94055
|Churchgate
|17:15 hrs
|BO94058
|Borivali
|18:08 hrs
|BS94063
|Churchgate
|19:00 hrs
|BS94072
|Vasai Road
|20:41 hrs
|VR94077
|Churchgate
|21:57 hrs
The passengers are advised to take note of the changes and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. The Railways said that inconvenience was regretted.
- Topics
- Mumbai Local Train
- Mumbai