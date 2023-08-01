Home / Cities / Mumbai News / These Mumbai AC local train services affected due to technical glitch. Details

ByNisha Anand
Aug 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Mumbai local train updates: Due to a technical glitch, several AC local train services will run as non-AC regular services on Tuesday.

The air conditioning services in as many as 13 local trains of the Mumbai suburban railway network will remain affected on Tuesday due a technical glitch, the Western Railways informed. “Due to a technical problem, the following AC local services on August 1 will run as non-AC regular services,” the public transport body said in a tweet.

13 AC local trains will run as non-AC local trains on Tuesday.
The details of those trains are as follows:

Train NumberDeparting FromDeparture Time
VR94018Virar8:33 hrs
BO94023Churchgate10:24 hrs
BO94030Borivali11:35 hrs
BO94035Churchgate12:45 hrs
BO94040Borivali13:55 hrs
BO94047Churchgate15:05 hrs
BO94050Borivali16:18 hrs
BO94055Churchgate17:15 hrs
BO94058Borivali18:08 hrs
BS94063Churchgate19:00 hrs
BS94072Vasai Road20:41 hrs
VR94077Churchgate21:57 hrs

The passengers are advised to take note of the changes and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. The Railways said that inconvenience was regretted.

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
