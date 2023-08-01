These Mumbai AC local train services affected due to technical glitch. Details

The air conditioning services in as many as 13 local trains of the Mumbai suburban railway network will remain affected on Tuesday due a technical glitch, the Western Railways informed. “Due to a technical problem, the following AC local services on August 1 will run as non-AC regular services,” the public transport body said in a tweet. 13 AC local trains will run as non-AC local trains on Tuesday.

The details of those trains are as follows:

Train Number Departing From Departure Time VR94018 Virar 8:33 hrs BO94023 Churchgate 10:24 hrs BO94030 Borivali 11:35 hrs BO94035 Churchgate 12:45 hrs BO94040 Borivali 13:55 hrs BO94047 Churchgate 15:05 hrs BO94050 Borivali 16:18 hrs BO94055 Churchgate 17:15 hrs BO94058 Borivali 18:08 hrs BS94063 Churchgate 19:00 hrs BS94072 Vasai Road 20:41 hrs VR94077 Churchgate 21:57 hrs

The passengers are advised to take note of the changes and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. The Railways said that inconvenience was regretted.

