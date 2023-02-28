Mumbai local train's three coaches derail in Kharkopar; services hit

Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, around 8:46am on Tuesday, leading to the suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor, Central Railway (CR) officials said. No injury was reported in the incident.

According to railway officials, relief trains have left for the site for restoration.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)

According to railway officials, relief trains have left for the site for restoration. "Three coaches of Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station. Time: 8.46 am. There's no injury to any passengers. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. Repercussions: Trains on Belapur - Kharkopar - Nerul line are not running," chief publication relations officer, Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.

Shivaji Sutar added that Harbour line trains were running as per the schedule.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, an official told news agency PTI.

