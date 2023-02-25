Railway Minister shares pic of reclining seats in Tejas Express

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday shared a picture of a coach of Tejas Express train with modern reclining seats facing each other and a screen on the table. Tejas Express is one of the three semi-high speed fully air-conditioned trains introduced by Indian Railways.(Twitter/ @Ashwini Vaishnaw)

While sharing the image on Twitter, he said, , "This is Tejas Express."

As soon as he shared the photo, it gained enormous traction with over 6.6 lakh views and over 26,000 likes. A user wrote, "We should now say- This is India. We have arrived." "Congratulations for continuous improvement in trains....Now it's people's responsibility to maintain it...," commented another.

Tejas Express is one of the three semi-high speed fully air-conditioned trains other than Vande Bharat Express and Gatiman Express introduced by Indian Railways. Tejas Express can operate at a maximum speed of 200 km/hr but the maximum operating speed allowed as of now is 130 km/hr due to track and safety constraints. The inaugural run of this train was on May 24, 2017 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai to Karmali, Goa.

The minister often shares amazing photographs from inside the trains to keep his followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. Recently he shared the glimpses of the Vande Bharat Express train passing through a tunnel in Maharashtra's Lonavala depicting a magnificent view of a beautiful landscape.

The Centre is taking several initiatives to upgrade the railways. Vaishnaw recently announced that India will have its first hydrogen train and Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, for people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay for the railways in the Union Budget 2023-24 at ₹2.40 lakh crore.