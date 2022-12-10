Railways to include sleeper berths in Vande Bharat Express soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

VARANASI Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will soon have sleeper berths, said Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. “Vande Bharat, which currently has chair car seating arrangement, would soon be equipped with sleeper berths. The changes would be made in the long-distance Vande Bharat,” said the railways minister.

The Union minister, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, also announced a special Kashi-Tamil Sangamam train between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. He said the new train would mark the success of ongoing Kashi-Tamil Samagam being held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The 30-day-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, organised by the Union ministry of education in collaboration with IIT Chennai and BHU , aims to strengthen century-old cultural links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. It was inaugurated in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. On Saturday, Vaishnaw also attended the ongoing fest.

Besides, the minister also inspected the ongoing re-development work at Varanasi Junction on the first day of his Varanasi visit. Officials of the Northern Railways (NR), who accompanied the minister during the inspection, said the installation of sleeper berths in the coaches of long-distance Vande Bharat would make the journey more comfortable for the passengers. Vaishnaw said that the new avatar of Vande Bharat is expected to hit the track in another 12-to-13 months.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railways officials also said that the ongoing yard re-modelling work at the Varanasi junction will ease rail traffic. The work is expected to be completed by March 2023.