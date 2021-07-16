Mumbai local train services hit due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall in the city on Friday morning, local train services in Mumbai were operating with over 25 minutes delay on the central railway.

Services were suspended between Vadala and Mankhurd railway stations on the Harbour Railway at 12.03pm due to waterlogging at Chunabhatti railway station. Trains on Harbour Railway operate between Mankhurd and Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Goregaon railway stations.

Local train services were operational on the western railway without any delays.

Trains were not suspended but were operating at restricted speed due to waterlogging reported near Sion, Kurla, VidyaVihar and Chunabhatti railway stations. It led to bunching of trains on the slow and fast railway tracks. Passengers were seen walking on the railway tracks.

“Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on slow line near Kurla -Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on fast line.Harbor line is also running 20-25 mins late.Trans - Harbor line traffic is running smoothly.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer,central railway.