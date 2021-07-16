Heavy morning showers cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

Mumbai suburbs received over 70mm of rainfall early on Friday while the island city recorded 36mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Owing to heavy spell within a few hours, between 4am and 7am, waterlogging was reported at Wadala, Gandhi Market in King Circle, Sion, Dadar, Western Express Highway, and Malwani in Malad.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, waterlogging was caused as the heavy rainfall during a short period of time did not allow for the water to drain out.

The city was expected to be receiving heavy rainfall earlier this week but between Monday and Wednesday, it received around 200mm of rainfall in parts.

Further, though Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall, the catchment areas around it have not been recording a downpour. The seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city have around 17.28% of useful content left.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Desai, a civic activist from Matunga, said, “Due to waterlogging at Gandhi market area, traffic going from Dadar to Sion, which is northbound, is at a standstill. But the southbound traffic going to CST is still moving.”