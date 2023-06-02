Man assaults cop, MSF officer for answering wife’s distress call

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday for allegedly assaulting a police constable and an officer from Maharashtra Security Force who answered his wife’s distress call and tried to help the woman. After the call, Patil and Tidke went to the address and noticed an angry man assaulting and abusing his wife, the officer said, adding, “The two men in uniform intervened and tried to stop Kushwaha, who then began abusing the policeman and the MSF officer. When the officers told Kushwaha to come to the police station, he started assaulting the two.” (Image for representation)

The accused has been identified as Arvind Jayarayan Kushwaha. According to the police, the incident took place at 11.36pm on Wednesday at Horizon Lodha building on Bangli Road, Vasai West.

“Constable Rohan Ashok Patil, 25, attached to the Vasai Gaon Police Station, and MSF officer Mayur Tidke were patrolling near Cardinal Hospital when they received a call,” said a police officer. “They were informed that a woman named Maya Kushwaha, 38, staying in Horizon Lodha was in distress and needed their assistance urgently.”

She had called up women’s helpline number 112 and informed that her husband had been assaulting her.

“Patil, who received injuries, then called up the police control room and asked for backup. A team went to the spot and arrested Kushwaha,” added the officer. The officer said that although Patil and Tidke were not grievously injured, they have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Kushwaha has been booked for assaulting a policeman and preventing a police officer from discharging his duty under sections 323, 353, 332 and 383 of the India Penal Code.