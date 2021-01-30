Mumbai: NCPA reopens on Feb 3; concerts, plays, stand-up, screenings on list

The curtain is up and the doors are open again. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is reopening on February 3, after a Covid-19 pandemic-induced break that began in end-March.

On the programme in February is an array of live performances ranging from plays and recitals to concerts, stand-up comedy and screenings of documentaries and notable theatrical performances from around the world.

The opening concert will be a performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India. Also on February 3, there will be a digital broadcast of an event titled A Homage to Abbaji - Ustad Allarakha, a performance led by his son Zakir Hussain that was first presented at the NCPA in February 2019, to mark the tabla maestro’s 100th birth anniversary.

“There is no substitute for live performances. With ever-evolving lockdown rules and travel restrictions, the focus will be on curating high-quality performances featuring local artistes and concerts by our resident musicians of the SOI Chamber Orchestra,” NCPA chairperson Khushroo N Suntook told HT. “We are prioritising safety with protocols designed in adherence with rules laid down by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. We’ve made sure that all venues, green rooms and washrooms are sanitised and will have temperature checks upon entry, for the safety of audiences.”

Meanwhile, the NCPA will continue to engage with audiences through its digital offerings too. Over the past 10 months, the NCPA@home digital broadcast series offered curated archival performances from across genres. “It was rolled out within days of the lockdown announcement,” Suntook says. “What started as a way of keeping members culturally engaged went on to reach new audiences beyond India and form a virtual community of connoisseurs.”

For the February schedule and tickets to the live events, go to ncpamumbai.com.