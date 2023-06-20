MUMBAI: Two persons along with one accused have been arrested by the Govandi police for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹1 crore and luring him with 10 % commission in exchange of ₹2,000 notes. The accused posed as cops and took the money from the businessman when he came to deliver. Two held for duping bizman of ₹ 1 Cr in exchange of ₹ 2,000 notes

From the CCTV footage and technical details, the accused have been identified as Aburehman Qureshi, 33, from Malad Malwani, and Hasan Ali Jaid Ali Qureshi, 31, from Govandi.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Naresh Daftari, 47, a resident of Marol Maroshi. Daftari was approached by Ajay Alias Jagdish Manoria, who told him that he knows a party that needed an exchange of ₹2,000 notes and they are willing to pay 10 % commission, if the exchange was given in the notes of ₹500, said the police.

Daftari then approached his friend, Abid who arranged a party that was ready to give them ₹1 crore in ₹500 notes. On June 15, he contacted Manoria who asked them to come to Panjarpol in Chembur.

When they reached Panjarpol, Manoria called Sonu, who had gone to collect the cash on his behalf and confirmed that Daftari brought the cash. “When he saw the cash on video call, he came to the spot and took Daftari in an auto and stopped on Sion Trombay Road,” said a police officer.

While Sonu was talking on the phone, a car approached the spot. It had a police board and the men sitting in the car were wearing masks with police marks and carrying police batons.

They started abusing Sonu as soon as they saw him. Apprehensive of getting caught by the police, Daftari fled the spot. Sonu then took the bag and sat in the car, and they left towards Deonar village,” said the police officer.

Later, Daftari realised that he was cheating and approached the police. The police registered a case for cheating and common intention based on complaint lodged by him. Daftari had arranged cash from several people, thinking he could soon return them after getting a 10 % commission after exchange.

The police said they are still searching for four more accused, most of them are from Malad and Shivaji Nagar in Chembur. Most of the accused have crimes registered against them in the past and they hatched the conspiracy to make easy money, taking benefit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI), decision to withdraw ₹2000 from the circulation.

