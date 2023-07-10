2 held from Rajasthan for swiping 19 lakh from bizman using VPN

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a south Mumbai-based businessman of ₹19 lakh after transferring the amount from the bank account of the victim’s pharmaceutical firm through a remote IP using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Satyendra Singh Rajput, 44, and Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, 35, were arrested from their hometown – Kartarapur area in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police officials said, adding, “Both the accused were into an E-commerce business.”

According to the police, the complainant, Anil Jain, 54, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, runs a pharmaceutical firm along with two other directors and has an office in Colaba. “The company has an account in a private bank and uses Internet banking for business transactions. The OTP for completing the transaction goes on the registered mobile number attached to the bank account,” said a police officer.

“The incident occurred on May 25 between 11.31am to 11:43am. An unknown person allegedly transferred ₹19 lakh using the Internet banking system from the company’s bank account. The victim then approached the Cyber police and registered a case,” added the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the investigation, the police found that Rajput had done the transaction through an IP address using a VPN, the officer said. “Rajput’s call data records were scrutinised and his mobile location was found in Jaipur. The Mumbai police team then reached Jaipur and with the help of local police, Rajput and Chaudhary were arrested,” he added.

During interrogation both the accused confessed that they used cloud service VPN from E2E Networks Private Ltd firm in Noida, said senior inspector Devraj Borse of the South region cyber cell. “The accused’s involvement was found as their IP address was used and there is one more suspect whose link goes to Delhi. We have been conducting further investigation to trace the culprit. Both the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is VPN?

A VPN is a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. VPNs protect you from online snooping, interference, and censorship and are provided at a price by some online providers. A VPN is an effective way for people to protect their internet traffic and keep their identities private online. As you connect to a secure VPN server, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that nobody can see, including hackers, governments and the internet service provider.