Mumbai police credit society polls are back after nine-year hiatus

MUMBAI: For the first time in its 104-year history, Mumbai is witnessing an intense election campaign for the Brihanmumbai Police Karmachari Pagardar Sahakari Patsanstha Limited—a cooperative credit society catering to the city’s police force. With over 39,000 members and a business turnover exceeding ₹4,300 crore, the elections for 13 director posts have turned into a high-stakes battle, featuring organised canvassing, social media outreach, and door-to-door visits. Mumbai, India. Feb 14, 2025: Candidates of the Umang panel campaign for the upcoming Mumbai Police Credit Society election at Mumbai police station. Mumbai, India. Feb 14, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The last elections were held in 2016, and the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the process. Now, after a nine-year hiatus, the elections are finally set to take place on February 17.

Established on August 3, 1920, in the British-era, the credit society was formed to offer policemen affordable financial assistance. As per tradition, the Mumbai police commissioner serves as its president. Police constable Harish Andhale, a former director of the society, explained its origins, “Banks were hesitant to extend loans to policemen due to the nature of our jobs and the challenges in recovering defaults. This led to the creation of our cooperative society, ensuring financial security for Mumbai’s police personnel.”

The elections had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to widespread discontent. Now, as other cooperative societies in Maharashtra go to polls, the police credit society is also holding long-overdue elections, scheduled for February 17.

Five panels in the fray

Five major panels—Umang, Parivartan, Sanjeevani, Dakshata, and Swami Samarth—are contesting the elections. Candidates range from constables to inspector-level officers, each bringing different visions for the future of the society. The ruling Umang Panel, which won in 2016 under the leadership of Dadasaheb Sargar, highlights its success in increasing the society’s turnover from ₹450 crore to ₹4,300 crore in just eight years.

“Our panel’s focus is on extending superior services to our members,” said Andhale, who is contesting from Umang. “We introduced a mobile banking app inaugurated by the Mumbai Police Commissioner and now aim to offer group mediclaim, raise the loan limit from ₹50 lakh to ₹70 lakh, and build a guest house in Lonavala for policemen and their families to unwind at affordable rates.”

The society currently has fixed deposits worth ₹1,600 crore, provides loans at 0% interest, and offers an 8.5% return on deposits. It has also waived off ₹40 crore in loans for 700 policemen who passed away unexpectedly.

Challengers demand change

The Parivartan Panel, led by police inspector Santosh Kamble, argues for a shift in leadership. “We want to modernise the credit society, giving it the feel of a private bank. Our focus is on simplifying loan disbursement, opening a diagnostic centre for members at subsidised rates, and organising regular health check-ups,” said Kamble. The panel also proposes creating a security fund to relieve guarantors of financial burdens in case a borrower faces suspension or dismissal.

A new era of electioneering

Unlike previous elections, where voting was a quiet affair, this year’s campaigns are lively and well-organised. Contesting policemen, along with their supporters, visit police stations, training centres, special policing units like Maharashtra ATS, and police quarters daily.

Digital tools have also become a game-changer. “We are leveraging WhatsApp and Facebook to reach our voters. With 99 police stations and over 100 personnel at each station as members, we are making sure to engage with everyone personally,” said Andhale.

The ruling Umang Panel has chosen an airplane as its election symbol, while other panels are aggressively pitching their agendas. Candidates are frequently seen canvassing together at police stations, discussing their plans with their colleagues, and putting up banners across the city.

As February 17 approaches, anticipation builds within the Mumbai police force. The outcome of this historic election will not only decide the future of the credit society but also set a precedent for cooperative elections within the force.