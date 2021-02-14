IND USA
Mumbai: Police officers maintain vigil at Marine Drive during the night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI23-12-2020_000018A)(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police hold 3-hour drive to enforce law, nab offenders

The 'All Out Operation' started at 11pm on Saturday and ended at 2am on Sunday, with personnel from all 93 police stations in the metropolis being deployed on the streets, they added.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:20 PM IST

A combing and law enforcement exercise carried out across Mumbai by the police between Saturday and Sunday led to the arrest of several criminals, seizure of contraband and arms, as well as imposition of penalties on vehicles, officials said.

The 'All Out Operation' started at 11pm on Saturday and ended at 2am on Sunday, with personnel from all 93 police stations in the metropolis being deployed on the streets, they added.

A senior official said 259 places were checked, 1,278 people accused of various offences were rounded up, 39 wanted accused nabbed, 88 people booked under the NDPS Act and 37 people held with illegal arms.

"We managed to check 11,881 vehicles, and owners of 3,141 were penalised under various Acts, and 31 were held for drunk driving. We took action against 71 people who were conducting illegal activities in 42 of the 951 lodges, hotels and such establishments we searched during the operation," he informed.

The official said 37 people who were externed but found in city limits and 176 against whom there were warrants were caught, while 135 hawkers and 50 beggars were penalised.

The cost of petrol in Parbhani is one of the costliest in Maharashtra. The cost is higher due to longer distance of transportation.(Gurpreet Singh/HT file photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Petrol with additives cross 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Parbhani District Petrol Dealers' Association President Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI, "The rates of petrol with additives in Parbhani has reached to 100.16 rupees for one litre. The cost of unleaded petrol is 97.38 here."
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur protest site as the farmers' agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena says PM's 'andolanjeevi' jibe also insults freedom movement

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The Shiv Sena also took a jibe at BJP saying that Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee protested against the revocation of Article 370 and now his sacrifice is being called 'andolanjeevi'.
A frontline worker gets vaccinated in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: More than 78K vaccinated in Thane district

By Sajana Nambiar, Thane
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:38 AM IST
More than 78,000 health and frontline workers in Thane district have got vaccinated so far
A policeman gets his vaccine in Vashi. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic chief urges all health workers to get vaccinated as turnout is poor

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:35 AM IST
After the turnout of healthcare workers for vaccination goes down, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner has written to all the doctors asking to sensitise their staff to get vaccinated
ICG operation centre received information about the fire, following which offshore patrol vessel Samarth was diverted to provide help. Meanwhile, a Dornier aircraft was launched for assessment of the situation.
mumbai news

Three trapped after fire breaks out in vessel off Mumbai coast

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. The injured crew member was evacuated and brought ashore for medical treatment, said Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials.
HT Image
mumbai news

BJP demands resignation and probe against Sena minister in suicide case

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The episode came to the fore when 11 audio clips of a person allegedly talking with a Sena worker about the woman went viral. The BJP alleged that one of the persons in the audio clip is Sanjay Rathod.
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Nagpur, Amravati impose Covid-19 curbs again

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati, which accounted for a larger share of the state’s daily caseload during the peak of the pandemic, has been witnessing a steady spike over the past few days.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Depression, sleep disorder common among road crash victims and families

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The report — Traffic Crash Injuries and Disabilities: The Burden on Indian Society — released on Saturday by the World Bank Group along with SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF) looks at the socioeconomic realities of road crashes in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
MSEDCL said it was under severe stress with arrears to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,506 crore. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

MSEDCL arrears at 71K crore; appeals to consumers to pay bills

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:07 AM IST
According to MSEDCL, around 8 million consumers in the state, which includes 4.1 million residential consumers, have not paid even a single month’s bill in the past 10 months, between April 2020 and January 2021.
The blast took place at Bajaj Healthcare Ltd in Tarapur, Boisar. (HT)
mumbai news

Blast at pharma unit in Boisar near Mumbai, 2 injured

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A blast took place at the pharma unit of Bajaj Healthcare Limited in Tarapur MIDC on Saturday afternoon
File photo: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Amid tussle with Thackeray govt over airplane fiasco, Guv visits Delhi

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:04 AM IST
  • Shiv Sena seeks to justify CM Thackeray's stand on denying airplane to the Governor for "private tour".
The 3+3 lane project starts from Sewri in Mumbai and lands at Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai with interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar and Chirle. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: CM Thackeray makes 2nd visit to MTHL, 35% works completed

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
A year after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made his first visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project site, Thackeray visited the work again on Saturday to see the progress
Uddhav Thackeray and Jayant Patil. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: It’s mission Vidarbha for Shiv Sena and NCP

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
From visits to promises, the two parties are trying hard to woo the stronghold of the BJP and Congress
