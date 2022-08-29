Mumbai Police record Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case
A FIR was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a NGO.
The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said.
Also Read| Ranveer Singh asks for 2 weeks’ time after police summon him in nude pics case
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.
The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said. Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.
The complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.” Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said. Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat” and “Gully Boy”.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
-
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
-
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
-
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
-
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics