Mumbai Police's warning to motorists after newly opened Atal Setu turns ‘picnic spot’

The Mumbai Police has issued a warning after several people were seen stopping by and clicking pictures at the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are seen taking selfies at the Atal Setu in Mumbai.(X/Roads of Mumbai)

“We agree that Atal Setu is definitely worth a watch but it's also illegal to stop on it & click photos. You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL,” the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on social media X, along with a collage of pictures of people flouting the rules.

''Atal Setu, Not a 21.8 km long picnic spot'', the text on the picture posted by Mumbai Police read.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Put cameras and some offices there on 26–Jan weekend and you get crores as fine”. Meanwhile another wrote, “Thanks finally much needed action.”

In photos and videos shared by netizens, vehicles lined up at the Atal Setu as people flocked to the bridge to capture photos of themselves and their family members. Sharing one such video on X, a user wrote, “It's a picnic at #AtalSetu.” Meanwhile, another mocked, “Bhel Puri aur Pav Bhaji ke stalls missing hain.”

"Really hope this is just an initial craze. Should die down in few months," a third user wrote.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or ‘Atal Setu’ was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Saturday. It is the country's longest sea bridge which connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities.

Spanning 21.8 km in length, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a six-lane bridge comprising a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and an additional 5.5 km on the land.

