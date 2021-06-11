Mumbai: Private hospitals will have to follow Centre’s directives on Covid vax charge, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday made it clear that private hospitals in the city will have to follow directives issued by the Central government for Covid vaccination charges and action will be taken against those who violate the same. It also urged citizens to file a complaint against private hospitals that are overcharging.

The Central government on Tuesday instructed private vaccination centres to not charge more than ₹780 for Covishield, ₹1,410 for Covaxin and ₹1,145 for Sputnik V jabs. The Centre said that private hospitals can charge up to ₹150 on service charges and the state governments will monitor the prices being charged.

The BMC on Friday directed that the above rates would have to be followed by private hospitals in the city. However, if any private hospital is found to be overcharging the BMC has appealed to citizens to register a complaint with the health department of the BMC via email. In a statement, the BMC said, “Citizens, housing complex officials, as well as heads of industrial establishments, should take note of the fixed rate of the covid vaccine. We are appealing to citizens to complain about the imposition of exorbitant rates on email address complaint.epimumbai@gmail.com.”

In Mumbai, there are 84 private vaccination centres and almost half of the daily vaccination at over 360 vaccination centres is done at these centres. For example, on Friday 53,427 citizens were vaccinated in the city of which 41,114 were vaccinated at private vaccination centres. Overall, 3,947,422 citizens have been vaccinated in the city since January 16, 2021.