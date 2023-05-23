Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man dies after altercation with wife, son over property dispute; duo booked

Man dies after altercation with wife, son over property dispute; duo booked

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Shakila Hamid Khan and Sohail Rashid Khan. The victim – identified as Hamid Rashid Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver – died of a heart attack allegedly caused due to the scuffle.

Mumbai: Two people, a woman and her son were booked after a verbal altercation and scuffle over a property dispute allegedly led to the death of the woman’s 64-year-old husband in Oshiwara.

Senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station, Mohan Patil said, “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to verify the exact cause of death. He also said that statements of everyone present during the altercation have been recorded.”

According to the complainant – Bismillahabi Abdul Rashid Khan, the 85-year-old mother of the victim – the scuffle took place on May 18 and she also suffered a fracture in her right leg.

“Shakila and Sohail had an altercation with Hamid after he received a call from his daughter’s husband from Qatar,” said Bismillahabi in her complaint. “They started abusing Hamid and banged him against a wall. I tried to help. However, I was also pushed and due to which I fractured one leg.”

“Following the incident, Hamid collapsed and the two accused carried him to a bed and a doctor was called. But when Hamid was taken to a hospital, he had already passed away,” added the complaint.

A case was registered under sections 304, 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the mother-son duo.

Topics
