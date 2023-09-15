Mumbai rain: City to remain on 'yellow' alert today. IMD's district-wise forecast for Maharashtra

Mumbai rain: Several districts in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, Raigad among others are on a 'yellow' alert and will continue to receive 'very heavy' rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. The weather body said that active monsoon conditions have resulted in enhanced rainfall activity in the region, bringing heavy rains to Mumbai and other places.

People crossing a Road in a Heavy Monsoon Rain at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, Thursday. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The rainfall activity is likely to continue through the weekend, it said. Mumbai will very likely receive "heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Friday, with a similar situation prevailing till Monday. “Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during September 15-18,” the MeT office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“There’s a well-marked low-pressure system right now over the coast of Odisha. It’s likely to move inside over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the next two days,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai, explaining the system behind the showers. “It’s going to be a wet weekend.”

'Orange alert in some districts'

Other districts on 'yellow' alert today are Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. While the IMD also said that Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Bhandara will remain on an orange alert, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Nashik, Sangli, Sholapur, Latur, Osmanabad are not predicted to face any major rainfall activity and were put on a 'green' alert by the IMD.

The IMD said most of these regions will continue to experience heavy rainfall till Sunday, following which conditions will improve in several districts.

However, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara will continue to see heavy rainfall conditions till Monday.

