Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert, predicts heavy downpour for 2 days
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.
Mumbai rain news LIVE updates: As the rain situation prevails Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, and a 'yellow alert' to Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. The landslide in Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, has resulted in at least 27 deaths, and over 78 people are still reported missing. Chief minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and informed him about the prevailing flood and landslide situation caused by incessant rain. The Shiv Sena announced that the chief minister would adopt children who lost both parents in the landslide.
In Gujarat, the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, and an 'orange alert' for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.
Due to the incessant rainfall on Saturday, vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled on National Highway 48 in Gujarat, but it was later resumed. Navsari and Junagadh remained the most affected districts. In Junagadh city, dozens of vehicles and cattle were swept away in the gushing waters.
Earlier on Friday, chief minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:26 AM
Raigad landslide death toll reaches 27; 78 still feared missing
The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of six more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, officials said, adding 78 are still feared missing. Read more
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:11 AM
IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:01 AM
Minister Shamburaj Desai reviews rain situation in Thane
Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai on Saturday directed the police to step up night patrolling in Thane district during monsoon.
Desai, who was reviewing the rainfall and flood situation in the district, said the police were the first point of contact for people during calamities and hence, all machinery should be at hand even at night.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 05:59 AM
Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 05:52 AM
Heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas
Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.
Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.