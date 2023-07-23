Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert, predicts heavy downpour for 2 days

Mumbai rain news LIVE updates: As the rain situation prevails Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, and a 'yellow alert' to Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. The landslide in Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, has resulted in at least 27 deaths, and over 78 people are still reported missing. Chief minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and informed him about the prevailing flood and landslide situation caused by incessant rain. The Shiv Sena announced that the chief minister would adopt children who lost both parents in the landslide.

IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra. (PTI photo)

In Gujarat, the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, and an 'orange alert' for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Due to the incessant rainfall on Saturday, vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled on National Highway 48 in Gujarat, but it was later resumed. Navsari and Junagadh remained the most affected districts. In Junagadh city, dozens of vehicles and cattle were swept away in the gushing waters.

Earlier on Friday, chief minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.