Home / India News / 'Ahmedabad airport flooded' after heavy rain; passengers wade through knee-deep water. Videos go viral

'Ahmedabad airport flooded' after heavy rain; passengers wade through knee-deep water. Videos go viral

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 23, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport was flooded with knee-high water after incessant rainfall across in Gujarat in the last two days.

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Gujarat was reportedly flooded with knee-high water on Saturday night after incessant rainfall across the state in the last two days. Several social media users, including Congress leaders, shared videos which showed the airport purportedly flooded, with runways and terminal areas submerged under water.

Waterlogged road outside the Ahmedabad airport terminal.
Waterlogged road outside the Ahmedabad airport terminal.

The waterlogging at the airport has led to passengers facing trouble in reaching for their flights on time while authorities have asked the passengers to check in with their airlines about their flights.

Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri shared a video of a waterlogged road apparently outside the Ahmedabad airport terminal.

“This is the situation of Ahmedabad airport, #Gujarat after 28 years of BJP rule. This is the model state of Narendra Modi,” he tweeted.

Another user @punitjuneja shared a video of the terminal, saying, “This is Adani managed Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.”

Another user @kumarmanish9 posted a video saying, “Shared by a friend who landed at Ahmedabad airport at 10 pm.”

Heavy to very heavy rain pounded several districts in Gujarat’s south and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages amid rising water levels in dams and rivers surging to danger levels.

The National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) team on Saturday conducted a rescue operation in the Junagadh district of the region. The NDRF personnel in the rescue operation reached out to the general public and assisted them to cross the city's flooded and waterlogged regions into safer areas.

In Junagadh, dozens of parked cars and cattle were swept away in gushing waters after it received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours till 4pm on Saturday. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places, while some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.

Navsari and Junagadh were among the worst affected districts due to the torrential downpours that led to a deluge in several residential pockets and marketplaces.

Authorities requested people to take precautions and urged them to contact the control room in case of any untoward incident or emergency situation. People were warned to not visit dams and surrounding areas.

Heavy showers also caused traffic jams on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near Navsari due to flooding, officials said.

In another incident, a father-son duo drowned after their car got washed away near Silvassa town of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district in the Union Territory neighbouring Gujarat. The two were caught by fast-moving waters on Friday night when they were trying to cross over a low-lying bridge.

A rescue team recovered the car and their bodies inside the vehicle on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Amreli were among other districts that received heavy rainfall on Saturday, the SEOC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts till Sunday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch during the next three days, the IMD said.

The IMD also warned fishermen to not venture along and off the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26 saying squally weather conditions were very likely to prevail during this period.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out