Raigad landslide death toll reaches 27; 78 still feared missing

The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of six more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, officials said, adding 78 are still feared missing The rescuers are racing against time to locate the missing persons amid difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. (AFP in)

The rescuers are racing against time to locate the missing persons amid difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. With scant hopes for retrieval of the people trapped under the debris, the state government is expected to take a call by Monday on whether to continue the ongoing rescue and search operation or call it off, officials said.

“The rescue and search teams retrieved six bodies on Saturday taking the death toll to 27. As many as 98 people from the hamlet are currently in a makeshift shelter camp. 16 villagers are with their relatives and 78 are still missing. The population of the hamlet, as per the latest figures, was 229. The decision over the ongoing rescue and search operation is likely to be taken on Monday,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

“The weather conditions at the site were as bad as it was for the two days. We face difficulties in the operations as well. The decision over the continuation of the operation will be taken by the district administration,” said Deepak Tiwari, deputy commandant, NDRF.

“The decision on the continuation of the operation will be taken on Sunday or Monday in consultation with higher-ups in the government,” said Yogesh Mhase, district collector, Raigad.

According to the officials, the decision over calling off the rescue operation was taken after 72 hours.

“The bodies buried under the sledge have started decaying. There is no possibility of retrieval of the people alive, though it will be a political decision taken keeping the emotions of the people in mind. The district administration will send a report to the chief minister and deputy chief ministers Sunday and the decision is expected to be taken on Monday morning,” said another official from the district administration.

The officer said the relatives of the people who have gone missing are still hopeful.

Meanwhile, the district administration shifted 366 people from 147 families in six villages that have been declared landslide prone in Geographic Information System mapping.

