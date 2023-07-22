Navi Mumbai Irshalwadi landslide: Raigad administration seeks food, donations

A day after the landslide that wiped off one village from Khalapur Taluka, Raigad administration has appealed to the citizens to donate generously to the survivors in terms of food as well as finances. For donating finances, the administration has also released details of a bank account. Those who want to help financially should deposit the funds in this bank account:- Name of the account :- District Disaster Response Fund, • Name of the bank :- State Bank of India, Main Branch, Alibag, Bank Account Number:-38222872300, IFSC Code:-SBIN0000308. Meanwhile the administration has also informed to get in touch with Sub-Divisional Officer, Karjat Ajit Nairale -8390090040- and Khalapur Tehsildar Ayub Tamboli- 9975751076- in case of donating any other materials.

On the second day of the rescue operation, six more bodies were recovered from the pile of mud taking the toll to 22. The deceased found today have been identified as Ravindra Padu Wagh, 46, Kamal Madhu Bhutambra ,45, Kanhi Ravi Wagh, 45, Hasi Pandurang Pardhi, 50, Madhu Nama Bhutambra, 55 and Pandurang Dhanoo Pardhi 55. Of the two admitted to MGM Kamothe hospital on Thursday, Pravin Pandurang Pardhi, 21, got discharged on Friday and went back to his once existing village from where his parents were found from on Friday. “Now there is no scope of anyone coming out alive. In some families, some of the members are still missing and in some cases, the whole family is missing. Some of the children studying in the ashram schools have been brought back and all are in inconsolable state,” Suresh Bhasma (28), a relative of Pardhi said.

While addressing the media on Friday, Raigad Collector Yogesh Mhase said that there were a total of 46 houses in Irshalwadi village and around 18 of them have come under the landslide. “There are 229 citizens in this wadi and so far 22 people have died in the landslide. A total of 67 citizens are kept in shelter centres and 107 are untraceable. As of now, eight injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals including MGM and Government hospital. So far 102 people have been found. As of now 32 temporary container houses with all facilities have been made available to the citizens of Irshalwadi village,” District Collector Yogesh Mhase said, adding that a place has been proposed at Chowk for the heirs of the displaced and deceased families and the proposal will be sent to the government.

“Survey number 27 in the Chowk area is a government site proposed for permanent settlement of Irshalwadi villagers. Negotiations with CIDCO regarding construction of houses are going to be done at the government and administration level. The administration proposal will be sent to the government through the relief and rehabilitation department. Of the missing, some are out for work reasons, some have gone to relatives also, some students are in ashram school. They are being searched by the administration. Food and drinking water arrangements have been made by the administration at the shelter homes by the administration. At least 1000 people are helping in various ways at the incident site,” Mhase added.

The displaced citizens of Irshalwadi village will be provided temporary accommodation in containers for one year. A colony of 32 container houses has been set up at Chowk area, adjacent to the old Mumbai Pune highway. Electricity and water facilities are provided along with it. The container will be filled with essential household items, clothes, household items and convenience materials. Also, 20 toilets, have been provided. The cost of education and school supplies of the student studying in the school will be borne by the administration, Mhase further informed the media.

The district was declared a red alert for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Meteorological Department. The Collector said that he had ordered all the officers to stay awake on Wednesday so that the officers should be alert in case of any natural calamity. A video conference was was kept at 11 pm in the night to keep the officers awake. “On learning about the landslide, the Khalapur could reach the spot at the soonest as the administration was awake and alert,” Mhase said. To get rid of the smell in the area, the health department has been spraying medicines in the area.

