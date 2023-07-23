Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert, predicts heavy downpour for 2 days
Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues 'yellow' alert, predicts heavy downpour for 2 days

Jul 23, 2023 06:26 AM IST
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.

Mumbai rain news LIVE updates: As the rain situation prevails Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, and a 'yellow alert' to Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. The landslide in Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, has resulted in at least 27 deaths, and over 78 people are still reported missing. Chief minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and informed him about the prevailing flood and landslide situation caused by incessant rain. The Shiv Sena announced that the chief minister would adopt children who lost both parents in the landslide.

IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra. (PTI photo)
In Gujarat, the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, and an 'orange alert' for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Due to the incessant rainfall on Saturday, vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled on National Highway 48 in Gujarat, but it was later resumed. Navsari and Junagadh remained the most affected districts. In Junagadh city, dozens of vehicles and cattle were swept away in the gushing waters.

Earlier on Friday, chief minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.

  • Jul 23, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Raigad landslide death toll reaches 27; 78 still feared missing

    The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of six more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, officials said, adding 78 are still feared missing. Read more

  • Jul 23, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

    The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.

  • Jul 23, 2023 06:01 AM IST

    Minister Shamburaj Desai reviews rain situation in Thane

    Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai on Saturday directed the police to step up night patrolling in Thane district during monsoon.

    Desai, who was reviewing the rainfall and flood situation in the district, said the police were the first point of contact for people during calamities and hence, all machinery should be at hand even at night.

  • Jul 23, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain

  • Jul 23, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    Heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.

    Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

    The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.

ByHT News Desk

Dejected tribal community asks govt to call off rescue operation

The tehsil president of Zilla Thakur Sanghatana in Raigad district, was expressing not just his own but the community’s collective decision.

Ankush Wagh at a rescue camp near chowke village during the rescue operations are going on the Third day where people trapped under rubble after landslide in Khalapur Irshalwadi Village in Raigad, Maharashtra on Saturday, (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 04:27 AM IST
ByNiraj Pandit

Landslide survivors find hope and kindness amid tragedy

Survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide in India find comfort and support from each other, as well as assistance from the government and NGOs.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 01:09 AM IST
ByNiraj Pandit

Police constable booked for demanding bribe of 20L

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against a constable for demanding a bribe of ?20 lakh from a builder in south Mumbai for police protection.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Irshalwadi landslide toll 27; officials to take a call on continuing rescue operations by Monday

With scant hopes for retrieval of the people trapped under the debris, the state government is expected to take a call by Monday on whether to continue the ongoing rescue and search operation or call it off, officials said here

Mumbai, India - July 20, 2023: rescue operations are going on where people trapped under rubble after landslide in Khalapur Irshalwadi Village in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 01:05 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan

Businessman receives ransom call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

On Friday, Jaykumar Jalan got a call from a private number, who claimed to be a member of the Bishnoi gang. “The caller told him that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and the caterer will have to pay an extortion amount of ₹20 lakh to get three of their gang members out of prison

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Life and times in the ‘Republic’ of Andheri

It has become de rigueur to see some of them to swap their personal vehicles with public transport to reach their destinations on time. A few months ago, tired of a two-hour drive from her home in Juhu to Mira Road, Hema Malini surprised her commuters when she took the metro on her way back and reached her destination in half an hour

Traffic snarls are a constant on S V Road, due to hawkers’ menace outside Andheri west station. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByLinah Baliga, Satish Nandgaonkar, Jeet Mashru, Yogesh Naik

HC seeks police explanation over arrest of music teacher on bailable charges

The Bombay high court has questioned the Tardeo police for arresting a music teacher on bailable charges and detaining him in custody. The court has asked for an explanation from the police officers involved. The music teacher's wife had filed a petition claiming that the arrest was illegal and violated her husband's fundamental rights. The court has directed the police officers to file their affidavits in response to the petition. The music teacher was released from custody after the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

HC denies bail to psychologist arrested for selling hashish-laced brownies

The Bombay high court has denied bail to a psychologist who was arrested for selling hashish-laden brownies, citing the risk to young people.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

41 years on, court puts to rest legal fight between stepbrothers

S Raj and Company, a partnership firm, had filed the suit in 1982, seeking court direction to Kishor Wadhwani and his family to vacate the flat and handover its vacant possession to the firm. The suit was filed after the dispute between the families of the stepbrothers began in 1975

The first plot was purchased from one Harjeevandas Mohandas and later adjoining plots were purchased from Chetumal Hariram. The plots were purchased in the names of wives of the brothers as benami holders. In 1939, the three brothers built a bungalow and an outhouse. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

Ajit supporters hail him as “next chief minister”, Shinde jets off to meet Modi

The birthdays of both deputy chief ministers—Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis—were on Saturday. While both kept the celebrations low-key due to heavy rains and the landslide in Raigad, Shinde flew to Delhi to meet Modi

Ajit supporters hail him as “next chief minister”, Shinde jets off to meet Modi
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:50 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan

No pre-arrest bail to MMA master booked for cheating Tiger Shroff’s mom

The sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Alan Fernandes, who is accused of duping actor Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, out of ?58 lakh. Fernandes allegedly posed as a fighter and MMA master and convinced the Shroffs to conduct MMA events, taking money directly from gym clients. The court stated that Fernandes is involved in a serious financial crime and custodial interrogation is required for further investigation.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:47 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

4 Bangladeshi women held for staying illegally in India; one minor detained

The accused have been identified as Luthfa Begam Alam, 46, Masooma Jomarddin, 20, Jorena Akhtar, 23, Aakhi Ayub Ali Akhtar alias Ritika Singh and Raghunath Mandal. According to the police, Aakhi moved to Ajade village in Dombivli six months ago and married Mandal

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByN K Gupta

DRI arrests man, seizes premium watches worth 30 crore

The DRI said on Saturday that acting on an intelligence that was developed over the past several days, an agency team arrested the accused at the Kolkata international airport on his arrival from Singapore

DRI arrests man, seizes premium watches worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByAbhishek Sharan

Rain intensity to come down in city, says IMD

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the average rainfall in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs between 8am to 6pm was 16mm, 22mm and 28mm respectively on Saturday

Meanwhile, the Thane district administration sounded a flood alert for villages in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Vasai talukas after the water levels in Tansa Dam reached close to the overflow levels on Saturday. (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 23, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
